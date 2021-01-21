Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $17.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 1,577 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

