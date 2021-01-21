EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner Sells 2,000 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $595,028.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 281,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,473. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -130.16 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EVER. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EverQuote by 6,143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.