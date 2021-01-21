Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Shares of EVH opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,188,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,870 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 615,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

