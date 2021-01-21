Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVKIF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

EVKIF stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $32.86.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

