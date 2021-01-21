EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $372.75

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) (LON:EVR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $372.75 and traded as high as $514.80. EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) shares last traded at $503.80, with a volume of 1,604,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 476.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.04.

EVRAZ plc (EVR.L) Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

