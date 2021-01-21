Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EIF. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.69.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) stock opened at C$38.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12. Exchange Income Co. has a 1-year low of C$12.57 and a 1-year high of C$45.86.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$302.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 198.43%.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

