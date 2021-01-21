Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

