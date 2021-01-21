Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of MGP opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.06. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.