Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nevro by 11.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 81.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 23.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $568,000.

NVRO opened at $177.22 on Thursday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

