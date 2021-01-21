Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of PC Connection worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PC Connection by 813.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth $3,461,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in PC Connection by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.76.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $652.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

