Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $396,671.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,407.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,781 shares of company stock worth $8,529,266. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $88.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.66 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAA shares. Sidoti cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

