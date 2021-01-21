Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 141 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Etsy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,921 shares of company stock worth $29,129,974. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $215.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $225.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

