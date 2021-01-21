Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 149 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in HubSpot by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 24.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 30.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $290.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $435.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.09.

HubSpot stock opened at $395.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.28. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.60 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $26,459,354 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

