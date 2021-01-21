Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,754 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

