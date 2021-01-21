Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $639,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

