Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.09. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $700,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,004 shares of company stock worth $4,812,264 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,767,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 3,548,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,750,000 after acquiring an additional 273,913 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Exelixis by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Exelixis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,395,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,578,000 after purchasing an additional 299,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,514,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,906. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

