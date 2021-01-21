Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Truist

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.07.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.11. The company had a trading volume of 231,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,082. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $147.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,085 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.