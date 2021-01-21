Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPD opened at $94.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

