Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on the stock.

EXPN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,780.91 ($36.33).

Experian plc (EXPN.L) stock opened at GBX 2,646.47 ($34.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,768.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,853.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.28 billion and a PE ratio of 36.75. Experian plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 51.39%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, with a total value of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

About Experian plc (EXPN.L)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

