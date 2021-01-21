Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Extended Stay America traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 13539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 525.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Extended Stay America Company Profile (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.