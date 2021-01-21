Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $68.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

