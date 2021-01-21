Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,979 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.79.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

