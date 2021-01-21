F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $2.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.93 to $10.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.88 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. MKM Partners upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,982.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $200.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

