Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.86. The stock has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.49.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

