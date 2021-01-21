Family Firm Inc. Buys New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

