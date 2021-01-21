Family Firm Inc. Buys Shares of 2,450 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAN. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $114.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.23. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.