Family Firm Inc. Sells 903 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,161,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 482.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,207,000 after acquiring an additional 137,424 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

