FantasyGold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 65.3% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $171,236.80 and approximately $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00052579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00291735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00073606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

