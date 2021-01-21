Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 785 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $596,934,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $352.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.02 and its 200 day moving average is $318.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

