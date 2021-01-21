Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.19. 19,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,328. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.