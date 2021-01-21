Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 157.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $162,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 11,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of -633.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $95.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.