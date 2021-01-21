Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,759. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.42. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

