Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

