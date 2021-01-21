Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Plans Dividend of $0.28

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.91. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

