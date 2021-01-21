Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

