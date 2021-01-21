Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after purchasing an additional 766,608 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,605,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,252. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Argus raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

