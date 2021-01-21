Fastenal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,872 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,496% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

