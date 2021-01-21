Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services principally in the South, Atlantic, Southwest and Western parts of the United States. Fathom Holdings Inc. is based in Cary, North Carolina. “

Get Fathom alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fathom from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of FTHM stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. Fathom has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fathom will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fathom (FTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.