Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Acquired by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 111,572 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.55. 4,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,162. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

