Financial Comparison: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Veritone alerts:

This table compares Veritone and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $49.65 million 22.46 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -14.11 Globant $659.33 million 11.83 $54.01 million $1.76 119.43

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Veritone has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its stock price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veritone and Globant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 1 4 0 2.50 Globant 0 5 5 0 2.50

Veritone currently has a consensus target price of $16.83, suggesting a potential downside of 58.14%. Globant has a consensus target price of $173.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.70%. Given Globant’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globant is more favorable than Veritone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -94.44% -122.72% -45.63% Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42%

Summary

Globant beats Veritone on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, legal and compliance, and government markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Globant

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services. In addition, the company offers game engineering and experience, digital platform, virtual and augmented reality, graphics engineering, 3D and 2D art, e-Sports, data architecture, data science, mission critical, data integration, data visualization, and blockchain services. Further, it provides Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, content management system, digital marketing, OTT, and Cloud Ops Studio services. Additionally, the company offers functional testing, load and performance testing, mobile testing, test automation, Web applications, hybrid and cross-compiled development, accessibility, API management, micro, complex architecture, software archaeology, IT service management, and software evolution services, as well as services over platforms. It also provides biological and technological solutions to healthcare, agriculture, and pharmaceutical organizations. The company serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.