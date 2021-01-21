Financial Contrast: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) & Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Air Group has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its stock price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Mesa Air Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $3.83 billion 0.71 $335.26 million $5.09 5.46 Mesa Air Group $545.07 million 0.45 $27.46 million $0.78 8.85

Spirit Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Air Group. Spirit Airlines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Air Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spirit Airlines and Mesa Air Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 3 5 5 1 2.29 Mesa Air Group 1 3 2 0 2.17

Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.04%. Mesa Air Group has a consensus price target of $6.58, indicating a potential downside of 4.59%. Given Mesa Air Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mesa Air Group is more favorable than Spirit Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and Mesa Air Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -8.34% -20.56% -6.21% Mesa Air Group 5.04% 6.16% 1.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.2% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mesa Air Group beats Spirit Airlines on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.