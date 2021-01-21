First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) were up 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.44.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. First Acceptance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

