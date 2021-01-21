First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.01. 9,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,008. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from First Community’s previous dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCCO. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

