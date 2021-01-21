First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FGBI stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 293.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

