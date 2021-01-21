First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $13.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other First Horizon news, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,785.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,755.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,526 shares of company stock worth $2,421,436 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 428,195 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,529,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

