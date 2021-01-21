First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $160.00 at Morgan Stanley

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.06.

NYSE:FRC opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $166.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 38.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

