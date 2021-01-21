First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE FDEU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 61,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,318. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

