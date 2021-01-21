First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) is TL Private Wealth’s 10th Largest Position

TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 3.1% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. TL Private Wealth owned 0.26% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,359. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

