First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,783 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

