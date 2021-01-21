FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Mizuho

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 69.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,435,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after purchasing an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,785,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 363,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,762,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,316,000 after purchasing an additional 113,332 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.